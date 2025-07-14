Videos of Paul Rudd That Show Him on a Stretcher Went Viral, but Is Any of It Real? Multiple videos of Paul Rudd went viral. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 14 2025, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After some videos surfaced on TikTok that show Paul Rudd on an ambulance stretcher and with bandages and burns all over his face, fans were left wondering if he had been seriously injured. The thought of America's sweetheart getting hurt and potentially scarred for life was a bit too much for some to handle, and many made comments on TikTok questioning the actor's health.

So, what happened, exactly? In one video, Paul is on a stretcher, and what appears to be a legitimate ambulance drives away with him in the back. In another, he's on the couch on the Take Your Shoes Off podcast with apparent burns and bandages on his face. Luckily, there's a logical (well, somewhat logical, anyway) reason for this mess.

Was Paul Rudd injured?

Before you start worrying about the fate of Ant-Man, you can let out that breath you're holding. Paul is totally fine and, as it turns out, his "injury" was all part of a bit during his long interview on his episode of Take Your Shoes Off. In a clip that was shared by the podcast's host, Rick Glassman, after the ambulance video was shared, Paul is back in the studio with the bandages.

They deadpan that he was burned with hot coffee that an "intern" spilled on him. There is even a part in the interview where they use iced coffee to try to soothe Paul's burns, which just adds to the ridiculousness of it all.

This doesn't appear to be the norm for the Take Your Shoes Off podcast. However, it is one that will likely be a top favorite episode for fans. To make things even more out-of-pocket, Michael Cera is also part of the interview episode as the fake intern, and he carries Paul out of the studio building with Rick before Paul is whisked away in what we now know to be a fake ambulance.

The 'Take Your Shoes Off' podcast has had other chaotic episodes.

While Paul's interview episode of the podcast is not the general tone for how wild things get during other episodes, there have been interviews where things get out of hand in a similar way. According to a Reddit thread about other ridiculous episodes, an interview with Kristen Bell is also chaotic, though she makes it seem 100 percent authentic, much like Paul does in his.

To be fair, though, it's Paul's acting that really made some users on TikTok worry for his safety after they saw some of the clips shared online. In one of the videos that Rick shared following the fake incident at the studio, someone commented, "Kidney stone? I've seen men act like this with kidney stones. I once had to place an IV and give meds while a guy was curled up on the hospital floor."