Fans Think ‘Renovation Aloha’ Has Been Quietly Canceled, and This Might Be Why "When we invest in homes, we invest in people." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 20 2026, 12:21 p.m. ET Source: HGTV

Rumor has it the HGTV series Renovation Aloha was canceled, but stars Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama are saying otherwise. Now, Season 3 did premiere on March 31, 2026, and episodes have continued airing through April and May. But despite new episodes still being released, some viewers are under the impression the show has met its demise and is being canceled.

Article continues below advertisement

Those rumors may partly stem from the April 14, 2026, episode that featured human remains discovered on the show. Apparently, one of the properties they were planning to build on contained human remains in a lava tube, and although they decided to shut down their plans to build there, speculation soon followed about the fate of the series. So, is Renovation Aloha done for? Here’s what we know.

Was HGTV's 'Renovation Aloha' canceled?

Source: HGTV

Fans of Renovation Aloha can breathe a sigh of relief as the stars of the show have confirmed it has not been canceled. With rumors running rampant about the show being axed from HGTV’s lineup, Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama took to Instagram in April 2026, per TV Insider, to address the speculation and essentially shut it down.

Article continues below advertisement

In their video, Tristyn explained that he’s heard people saying the show is canceled, to which he replied, “Our show is not canceled.” Kamohai also chimed in, adding, “Not even close.” Tristyn then followed up, saying, “So go tell everyone you know that that’s absurdity. That’s AI being stupid. No, our show is not canceled. Episodes air every Tuesday at 5 pm Hawaii time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, additional episodes have continued airing through May 2026, and the couple has even shared glimpses of upcoming episodes via Instagram Stories, reassuring fans that the show is still very much ongoing.

So what’s the deal with the lawsuit tied to 'Renovation Aloha'?

One of the main reasons people believe the show might be in trouble goes back to the April 14 episode, Season 3 Episode 3, which showed the discovery of human skeletal remains. Apparently, the property the couple was planning to renovate contained what are believed to be Native Hawaiian ancestral remains, known as iwi kūpuna, per People.

Article continues below advertisement

These remains are highly protected from things like excavation and even photography unless proper authorization is obtained from authorities, which reportedly was not secured before filming began. Following the episode, a lawsuit was filed against Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama, Discovery Inc., and producer Nathan Fields.

Article continues below advertisement

The state Attorney General’s office filed the complaint in the Third Circuit Court of Hawaii, alleging that footage was shared on the couple’s Instagram and later aired on TV. According to the complaint, “The broadcast of footage depicting ʻiwi kūpuna on national television causes profound and irreparable harm to the Native Hawaiian community, to the State's interest in protecting its cultural resources, and to the dignity and sanctity of the ancestors whose remains were depicted,” per People.