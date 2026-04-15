What to Know About the Rumors Behind 'Renovation Aloha' Star Kamohai Kalama's Health Social media posts about Kamohai's health had fans concerned. By Chrissy Bobic Updated April 15 2026, 1:29 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kamohaiandtristyn

The husband and wife team behind the HGTV show Renovation Aloha, who have a real-life home renovation business, Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama, are loved by fans. So when there were rumors about Kamohai and an illness he was alleged to have had, fans were concerned about his health and about what it meant for the couple's show.

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Renovation Aloha premiered in 2024. It focuses on Kamohai and Tristyn's home renovation business in Hawaii, and they work together while also juggling their family life as the parents of two young children. And, the fact that they have kids together also concerned their fans and supporters when the rumors began to swirl on social media about Kamohai's illness.

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Rumors about Kamohai Kalama's illness worried 'Renovation Aloha' fans.

According to one post on Facebook on a fan group for the couple and their show, which included a photo of both Tristyn and Kamohai, Kamohai had a life-saving surgical procedure, but that "the journey back to full strength will require patience and determination." A post made on the same page days later showed a photo of Kamohai on his own made an even bolder claim.

"Kamohai Kalama is reportedly facing a serious battle with cancer, leaving his health in a very critical condition," the post said. Luckily, both of the posts were linked to websites full of likely AI-written content that are not based on facts at all. It didn't stop fans from sharing concern in the comments of both posts on Facebook, but others pointed out the flaws in the articles and in one of the pictures shown in one of the posts.

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One user pointed out, in the post that featured both Tristyn and Kamohai, "There are several extra hands in that pic, and that isn't Tristyn's wedding ring. I'd say this is fake news." Others commented to share that Tristyn had "three hands" in the edited photo that accompanied the fake article. It might have been a little scary for fans of the HGTV couple, but Kamohai has not publicly shared any details about any illness.

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Just days before the posts about the alleged and mysterious "illness," Kamohai posted on Instagram about his and Tristyn's 10 year wedding anniversary. "One decade down … and here's to the rest of our lifetime creating experiences together!" He wrote in the lengthy post, accompanied by several photos of them throughout the years. "You are my best friend, my soulmate, and my better half."

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Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama have a real business outside of 'Renovation Aloha.'

Outside of Renovation Aloha, Kamohai and Tristyn run Hawaii Custom Creations, a home renovation company based in O'ahu, where they live. The Instagram for the company shows projects they have worked on, and before-and-after photos showcasing their work. They also have a website dedicated to their home-buying business.