Chelsea Meissner Had Plenty of Reality TV Experience Before She Joined 'Rock the Block' Chelsea teams up with another 'Survivor' alum during Season 7. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 14 2026, 11:39 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

Season 7 of Rock the Block brings in celebrity partners to work on houses with the HGTV stars, and no one is here to mess around. Among the celebrities who come with a love of home renovations and design is Chelsea Meissner. However, among other stars like Brooke Hogan and Drew Lachey, some viewers are a bit curious about who Chelsea Meissner is.

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Of course, bravo fans and even Survivor fans might already know her well. She has a past in reality TV and, thanks to Bravo, she got used to being in front of the camera by filming a certain charming show about a group of southern besties. Outside of television, though, Chelsea has a vested interest in home renovation, which is probably why she was paired with Kim Wolfe from Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?

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Who is Chelsea Meissner on 'Rock the Block'?

Before Chelsea was thinking about tearing down walls and putting up wallpaper to best the other teams on Rock the Block, she was knee deep in drama on Southern Charm on Bravo. She wasn't one of the OG cast members, but she did join as a guest in Season 3 and later, as one of the main cast members.

Chelsea left the show after Season 7 and embraced a more private life for a while. Part of that included buying and renovating a home, though, so she's pretty qualified to be the celebrity half of her pair on Rock the Block. In 2022, Chelsea posted on Instagram about renovating her 1950s ranch-style home.

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"Welcome to my new home, where we've recently finished another MAJOR renovation!" She wrote in the caption of a few photos from her progress with the renovations. "In just over seven months, we completely transformed this 1950s ranch, and I couldn't be more pumped to share these drastic before and afters with you!" She continued to share other posts with updates to her home that she was a big part of. Now, she's showing off those skills on HGTV.

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When was Chelsea Meissner on 'Survivor'?

Before Chelsea even joined Southern Charm, she competed on Survivor. She was part of the 2012 season of Survivor: One World, and she made it to third place. Chelsea is remembered as part of an all-female alliance, but she never appeared in other seasons as a returning player. Her Rock the Block partner, Kim, competed alongside her on the same Survivor season. She later returned for Survivor: Winners at War. Now, the team is back together on camera.

Source: CBS