Will Class Be Back in Session for the 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot? Let's Check Our Notes

Finally, a fresh crop of kids showed up at Bayside High in Saved by the Bell: The New Class, though we did get to spend time with Principal Belding (Dennis Haskins) and Screech (Dustin Diamond). Nostalgia for the '90s is back in the form of fashion, music, and reboots. Heck, not too long ago we were gifted with a quasi-reboot of Beverly Hills 90210. We have blissfully received two seasons of a Saved by the Bell reboot and fans want more! Is it canceled, or are we just hitting snooze on the alarm?