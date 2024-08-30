Home > We Tried That We Tried That: Burger King's Frozen Pink Lemonade Is Here To Cool You off Ahead of the MTV VMAs The Frozen Pink Lemonade is the official drink of the MTV Video Music Awards. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 30 2024, 10:12 a.m. ET Source: Burger King

We can't tell you what Burger King's new cold drink the Frozen Pink Lemonade has to do with the MTV Video Music Awards, but it's part of a collaboration with the 2024 VMAs ahead of the Sept. 11 event. And we tried the Frozen Pink Lemonade to see if it is, in fact, the perfect cold drink to cool you off as the summer winds down and all of the other fast food drinks slowly branch off into the pumpkin spice category.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a press release, "this frozen beverage deserves its moment in the sun at one of the most prominent nights in music," so it is the official frozen drink of the VMAs. Hey, it's not a bad gimmick, especially since the drink offers a way to cool off as the days suddenly become much hotter before the summer months are over. The drink is available nationwide beginning on Aug. 29.

Source: Burger King

Article continues below advertisement

We tried the Burger King Frozen Pink Lemonade ahead of the VMAs.

If you like pink lemonade already, then you'll probably approve of the Frozen Pink Lemonade at Burger King. It has the same tart flavor as the un-frozen standard drink that came before it. Except this time, it has little ice chips to slurp through a straw and gently chew. Plus, it's $1.70 for a medium, which is a solid deal for a cold treat any way you look at it.

The only downside? Brain freeze. But if you take your time, you'll be fine. And again, this is basically the frozen version of a beloved favorite slightly sour drink. So there's nothing added to surprise you or make you wonder what the heck Burger King was thinking. And honestly, you can't be mad at that.

Article continues below advertisement

How long is the Frozen Pink Lemonade at Burger King?

According to the official press release, the Frozen Pink Lemonade is available with a deal in the Burger King app until Sept. 11, when the VMAs premiere. Royal Perks members get a free small Frozen Pink Lemonade with the purchase of $1 or more in the app from Aug. 29 – Sept. 11. You can also order it from the menu without being a Royal Perks membership holder, though it's not clear if it will be removed from the menu once the VMAs are over.