We Tried That: Each Eggo Coffee Flavor Pairs Perfectly With Specific Eggo Waffles
By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 20 2024, 1:47 p.m. ET

The Eggo brand might be known for waffles, but they just took things a step further and added another component of your morning breakfast to the menu — Eggo Coffee. The coffee comes in five different flavors, and we tried each one to see which is the best of them. We also have details on which pairing works best when it comes to Eggo Coffee and Eggo Waffles.

Don't worry, we didn't drink entire mugs of each of these flavors in one sitting. But how else could we figure out which of these is worth keeping around in your pantry if we didn't at least sip on each flavor? So before you wonder too hard what these coffees are all about, we have you covered on everything you need to know.

We tried Eggo Coffee.

The Eggo Coffee comes in five flavors to match your mood or your taste on any given morning — Chocolate Chip, Vanilla, Cinnamon Toast, Blueberry, and Maple Syrup. But don't worry, we totally wouldn't judge you if you made some Eggo Coffee throughout the day for a little sweet treat pick-me-up too. The coffee is like the Eggo Waffles, you can absolutely have it any time of day. Provided, of course, that you're OK with getting a little pep in your step.

Onto what the Eggo Coffee actually tastes like. Let's start at the bottom. The Maple Syrup, which apparently pairs well with Homestyle Waffles, is a little too strong on the maple flavor, to be honest. The Vanilla, which should be enjoyed with Strawberry or Blueberry Waffles, is a little tame on the flavor. If these two could meet somewhere in the middle, that would be great.

The Blueberry, paired with Blueberry Waffles, isn't the top flavor here, since its sweetness is definitely on the fruitier side, as likely intended. But when you have it with Eggo Waffles, it does make sense. And finally, the top two Eggo Coffees, Chocolate Chip and Cinnamon Toast, which are said to be perfect with Chocolatey Chip Waffles and Cinnamon Churro Waffles respectively, offer the right amount of sweetness and hints of the actual waffle flavors.

Where can you buy Eggo Coffee?