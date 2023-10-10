Home > Life Goals > Food We Tried That: Sonic's Trick or Treat Blast Is a Delicious Spooky Snack We tried Sonic's Trick or Treat Blast to see what all the fuss is about, and it's safe to say it'll be your new favorite spooky season snack. By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 10 2023, Published 4:07 p.m. ET Source: Sonic

In the mood for a spooky season sweet treat? Look no further than Sonic's Trick or Treat Blast! The drive-in fast-food chain is arguably best known for its sweet combination of creamy soft-serve with additional mixed-in ingredients such as cookie dough and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. But with Halloween around the corner, Sonic revamped its popular dessert and rolled out a spooky version that'll have you wanting more.

Listen, I have the biggest sweet tooth; I can't go a day without chocolate. Plus, I'm a massive Halloween fanatic, so there's no way I would pass up the opportunity to try Sonic's all-new Trick or Treat Blast. If you're curious to know if it's worth the hype, keep scrolling to find out!

We tried Sonic's Trick or Treat Blast — and it's delicious!

First and foremost, the Trick or Treat Blast features three fan-favorite Halloween treats — HEATH candy pieces, mini M&M's, and Oreo cookie pieces — mixed together with your choice of vanilla or chocolate soft serve.

Although the wickedly wonderful Trick or Treat Blast reportedly starts at $4.59 for a Medium, I paid $5 each for a mini Chocolate and Vanilla Trick or Treat Blast. That was a little strange, but I brushed it off because I felt it would be worth it — and boy, it was! The treat is super sweet, so it may be a bit much for some people.

When I took my first bite of the Vanilla Trick or Treat Blast, all I tasted was the rich soft-serve and Oreo cookies. After a few more bites, however, I started scooping up pieces of mini M&Ms. Once I ate about half of the blended treat, the Heath candy pieces finally came out to play. Now, I'm not a big fan of Heath bars, but I have to say — there weren't many pieces of the crunchy toffee candy bar in either Trick or Treat Blast. Maybe the workers assume customers don't really like Heath bars? Who knows!

Listen, the Vanilla Trick or Treat Blast version is yummy — but the Chocolate Trick or Treat Blast is my favorite of the two. I'm a chocolate ice cream stan, so I couldn't pass this up! The soft serve was obviously the star of the show, and sadly, there wasn't enough room for other flavors to have their moment.

Nevertheless, the rich chocolate soft serve combined with the mixed-in ingredients, especially the Oreo cookie pieces and mini M&Ms, was pure deliciousness. I would've loved more of the mix-ins, as they were all gone by the time I was halfway through the Trick or Treat Blast, but the chocolate ice cream was there to save the day.

Overall, the Sonic Trick or Treat Blast is very tasty, but in a world with McFlurry's and Concrete's, it's not necessarily a game-changer — but I'll be getting it again soon to ring in spooky season!

When will the Sonic Trick or Treat Blast be available?