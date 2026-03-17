Man Claims We’re All Wearing AirPods Wrong, but What Does Apple Say? "I'm still adjusting." By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 17 2026, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: @blaq_en_belle

Apple's AirPods have become almost as ubiquitous as the iPhone, and are so popular that they've become synonymous with wireless earbuds in general. And thanks to their unique aesthetic, it's pretty easy for most to spot whenever someone has their ears plugged up with them. Mainly because of their shiny, white plastic, and downward-facing tubes that protrude from the bottom of your ears when worn.

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But what if people have been wearing them wrong this whole time? That's what folks have been asking online after a man uploaded a picture of himself rocking the Bluetooth buds in a much different manner. Instead of allowing the stems of the AirPods to dangle out the bottom of his ears, he inverts them so that the stem is tucked into his ear.

The image looks like this method provides a more secure fit, and folks online wanted to know if this is the way Apple intended its customer base to use its earbuds. One X user, @Adekunbi, uploaded a picture of earbuds with a caption, "How old were you when you discovered this is how to wear AirPods?"

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How old were you when you discovered this is how to wear Earpods? pic.twitter.com/PYkrhTMuX1 — Adekunbi🌹❤️ (@Adhekunbi) March 13, 2026 Source: X | @Adhekunbi

Another shared additional photos of the alternative AirPods-wearing method, stating that they've started placing them in their head in the exact same way. According to her, it wasn't smooth sailing. "I tried it and... yeah, it works, but it's a little inconvenient. I'm still adjusting," she stated.

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Someone else on X also showed a close-up photo of them wearing AirPods in this way too, unequivocally stating: "This is the only right way to wear AirPods." But folks were incredulous, with one quipping: "How I listen to music after I get drunk."

But there were some who replied that they actually preferred this method: "Bass improved, ty for the tip." Someone else simply stated: "Tried it and it works." So what's the actual correct way to wear AirPods? Numerous folks on social media began scrambling to find any documentation that would support this appropriate fit claim.

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Ouchhh that looks painful! How do you even get that off?? — Anna 🇺🇸 (@realAnn_29) March 17, 2026 Source: X | @realAnn_29

This Instagram post uploaded by Psychological contains a snippet from a Grok AI answer asking if this was indeed how AirPods users should be inserting the buds into their ears. And according to the AI-assistant, the original poster was right.

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"Yes, that's the correct way for optimal fit and sound. Apple's official guide says: gently insert into the ear canal, then rotate the stem toward your face until snug. Many people miss the twist step at first." Of course, relying on AI answers isn't just lazy, but it could lead you to being fed downright incorrect information.

No way!! This guy just showed how to wear EarPods properly, meaning we’ve all been wearing them the wrong way this whole time 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZuQX4AYmwt — Quam🎭 (@Quamclips) March 16, 2026 Source: X | @Quamclips

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Further examination of the Grok breakdown does indicate that it correctly pulled information from Apple's website regarding proper AirPods placement. However, a GIF animation doesn't show that the stem is being directed upward.

As the Grok AI-assistant and the Cupertino tech giant's own online guide states AirPods owners should indeed "rotate the stem toward [their] face." But that doesn't mean pulling them upwards and into an earlobe nook. The final "twist" is to ensure that they're fitting snugly in your ear, with the stem facing downward.

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Other social media users highlighted this animation as well. X user Franklin (@thefrank_effect) posted a reply featuring the same animation, where he points out the placement of the AirPod speaker and how Apple has instructed its customers to use its Bluetooth headphones.

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That is not how to wear AirPods.

This is how to wear AirPods. 👇🏼 https://t.co/V2aZRnLFEj pic.twitter.com/ZrPYFrT46q — Franklin (@thefrank_effect) March 13, 2026 Source: X | @thefrank_effect

AirPods Max 2 release date

While it's clear there are some folks who will choose to wear their AirPods the way they see fit, there really isn't much room for debate on how to wear the brand's over-the-ear wireless headphones, the AirPods Max. Apple recently announced that it's developed an upgrade to its Max line.

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Customers interested in dropping $549 on the headphones can make pre-orders on March 25th, 2026. Which means that they should be arriving in physical Apple stores in April of 2026. The consumer tech manufacturer says that the Max brings "even better Active Noise Cancellation ... elevated sound quality, and intelligent features to the iconic over-ear design."