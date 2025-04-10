What Happened With the Wife of Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner? Inside the Legal Situation Weezer formed in Los Angeles, California and went on to sell 35 million albums worldwide and also earned a Grammy Award. By Danielle Jennings Published April 10 2025, 11:28 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Rock group Weezer is used to making headlines for their music, concerts, or television appearances, but the band is facing headlines of a very different sort due to the wife of bassist Scott Shriner and her involvement with police.

Article continues below advertisement

After forming in the mid-90s heyday of alternative rock, Weezer formed in Los Angeles, Calif. and went on to sell 35 million albums worldwide and also earned a Grammy Award.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What happened with the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner?

On Tuesday, April 8, Jillian Shriner, Scott’s wife, was involved in a shootout with Los Angeles police that initially stemmed from a hit-and-run investigation that she was not a part of. According to NBC News, while police were searching for three suspects in the hit-and-run in a residential neighborhood, Jillian exited her home in Eagle Rock and pointed a gun at police officers.

When authorities told her repeatedly to drop the weapon and she refused, they shot her, and she fled inside her home, where police found a 9 mm handgun, per the outlet. Jillian was taken to a hospital shortly after and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, she then was arrested on attempted murder charges.

Article continues below advertisement

What have authorities said about the incident?

During an April 9 press conference, LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said that after viewing the bodycam footage of the incident, it’s unclear whether Jillian shot at police or what led up to the moments before the police standoff.

Article continues below advertisement

"At that point there were some commands given, multiple commands to drop the gun, drop the weapon, unfortunately it did result in an officer-involved shooting," Aguilar said, per NBC News. LAPD said they plan to review multiple videos, as well as any surveillance footage in the area.

What is Jillian’s background?

In addition to being Scott’s wife, Jillian is the author of two best-selling memoirs, Some Girls: My Life in a Harem in 2010 and Everything You Ever Wanted in 2015. Some Girls detailed Jillian’s personal account of being a paid member of a harem for Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei between 1992 and 1995.

Article continues below advertisement

Jillian's book, Exit Sandman: The True Story of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer, which details her experience interviewing notorious serial killer Samuel Little, was adapted into a STARZ original titled Confronting a Serial Killer. Jillian and Scott have been married since 2005 and have two children together that they adopted early in their 20-year marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Per ABC News 7, Jillian has yet to make her first court appearance, and it is unclear if she has retained legal counsel. Additionally, neither Weezer nor Scott has publicly addressed Jillian’s arrest.

Source: Mega