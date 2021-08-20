Concert-Goers' Anger Toward Morrissey Has Been Reignited

He’s been in the public eye for almost 40 years, but today, Morrissey is a figure submerged in controversy. The latest news on him is that he’s been brought onto Chicago’s Riot Fest lineup as half of a replacement for Nine Inch Nails (the other half being Slipknot) and fans are rightfully upset.

Morrissey’s last appearance at Riot Fest in 2016 left many festival-goers angry, and his current political views are the antithesis of punk.