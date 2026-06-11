Spurs Center and Power Forward Wemby Was the Victim of Egging After the Knicks' Game 4 Win The Knicks win during game four was surprising for fans. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 11 2026, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: Mega

You'd think Knicks fans would be too excited to taunt Spurs players like Victor Wembanyama following the New York team's surprising win in game four of the NBA Playoffs. However, apparently getting excited about a win also means taking that excitement out on the opposing team. That's just what Knicks fans did when they accosted Wemby outside of his hotel and threw eggs at him.

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Is egging someone, or someone's property, actually illegal, though? Or, could this be seen as some form of rioting? If anything, it's definitely excessive celebration. Knicks fans might not have expected the team to pull through, but it did, and after Wemby was accused of all but sabotaging the Knicks in game three, fans might have felt fully vindicated.

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Knicks fans threw eggs and taunted Victor Wembanyama.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), basketball fans found Wemby outside of his hotel following the game and egged him. Yes, with real eggs. And some of the eggs did actually connect with the center and the power forward's head. Even though he clears seven feet and then some, apparently, some Knicks fans had seriously good aim.

What was the point of egging the opponent, though, especially after a win from the Knicks as opposed to another Spurs win? After the Knicks lost game three, Knicks fans were reportedly physically assaulting Spurs fans in the street, according to SBNation. It seems that, no matter where the pendulum swings on a win or a loss in the NBA Finals, fans use the opportunity to get a little wild in celebration or defeat.

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Someone just perfectly threw an egg at Wemby LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/yvPPzWZaAf — 🌧️ (@wstgoat7) June 11, 2026

But some fans aren't totally in support of an attack by egging. "As a Knicks fan, I absolutely hate this," someone commented on the X post. "I don't like what Wemby is doing on the court. It pisses me off. But game is settled between the lines. Never take sports anger outside the arena. Whether it is fans or players, win and lose with class folks. Don't be a-holes."

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Someone else wrote, "Corny af guarantee the guy who threw it wasn't even a Knicks fan 3 months ago." Which is entirely possible, since fair-weather fans are definitely a thing when it comes to championship-level games in any professional sports league.

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Is throwing eggs legal?

It might sound like the most harmless way to prank someone, but apparently, throwing eggs isn't exactly legal, and the consequences vary depending on where the crime takes place. According to Absolute Bail Bonds, throwing eggs at someone's property is considered defacing their property. Technically, it's a form of vandalism.