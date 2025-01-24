Wendell Holland Went From 'Survivor' to 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' — Here's the Scoop Wendell swoops in like a "Godfather" of woodworking, handing breathtaking custom pieces to the families that suit their needs precisely. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 24 2025, 12:18 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Once upon a time, Wendell Holland was fighting for the big win on Survivor Season 36. He triumphed on Ghost Island, after using clever tactics and his hands-on survival skills to claw his way to the top.

But these days, Wendell's skilled hands are being put to use in a different way. As a designer on the ABC revival of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Wendell has a chance to create dreams from nothing and bring creative visions to life. Here's what we know about his career path and the designs he creates that take Extreme Makeover: Home Edition from "nice" to "show-stopping."

Wendell stars on 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,' but that's not where he first gained his fame.

Father of one Wendell wasn't always going to be a star designer on a hit ABC makeover show. Back in the day, he was going to be a lawyer. However, after he managed to build and sell some custom beds on Craigslist, Wendell began to envision a different dream: designing and building furniture.

According to his ABC bio, Wendell owns his own company, functioning as the founder and chief designer at Beve Unlimited, which is a Philadelphia-based custom furniture company that specializes in reclaimed wood. After winning Survivor, Wendell starred in several other reality series before landing on Extreme Makeover.

He worked his design magic on Smart Home 2022, Fix My Fail, Home Town Takeover, and Beach Cabana Royale. He also briefly hosted HGTV's Hot Mess House. These experiences primed him to be the perfect designer for Extreme Makeover when it came back to life in 2025.

His designs are a masterful blend of artistic and practical.

In all the series he has appeared but most especially Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, it has quickly become evident that Wendell has a way with wood. Any time the interior designers throw a challenge at him, he rises to the occasion with style. On the Facebook page for his company, Beve Unlimited, several of Wendell's designs are on display, and they all share one theme: They meet at the intersection of practical and artistic.

In one post, Wendell highlights the furniture that started it all for him: a custom-made, hand-built bed. The bed, made of dark reclaimed wood, uses small, overlapping pieces to create an intriguing, clean design. It's the perfect statement piece for an elegant bedroom. And the design, as simple as it is, shows why Wendell is the perfect person to help bring dreams to life on Extreme Makeover.