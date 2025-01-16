Alex Finnie, Wendy Williams' Niece, Calls on Fans to Help Free the Former Talk Show Host Wendy Williams' niece, Alex Finnie, continues to stand by her side. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 16 2025, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: X / @TheView

Since former talk show host Wendy Williams was placed under a financial and secretive guardianship last year, her family has had "limited contact" with her. Wendy's niece, Alex Finnie, has been outspoken about the challenges this has posed for the family, describing it as a "big problem" as they simply want to know how Wendy is doing.

Alex has continued to be a vocal advocate for her aunt, frequently discussing Wendy's struggles. In early January 2025, Alex appeared alongside Wendy on The Breakfast Club, where the two spoke candidly about the ongoing situation.

Wendy Williams' niece, Alex Finnie, is a reporter.

Before we dive into the details, let’s take a moment to get to know Wendy Williams' niece, Alex Finnie! According to her LinkedIn profile, Alex graduated from St. John's University in 2012 with a degree in TV and film production.

Since then, she's built an extremely successful career as an anchor and reporter at several news stations, including CBS 42 News and WAAY TV, the latter of which is the ABC affiliate in Huntsville, Ala. Since May 2018, Alex has worked as a morning anchor and reporter for WPLG, the ABC affiliate in South Florida.

Alex Finnie has shown her support for Wendy Williams.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, Wendy called into The Breakfast Club alongside her niece, Alex Finnie, and plainly stated her life is "f--ked up." During the conversation, Wendy told host Charlamagne Tha God that, despite previous reports, she is "not cognitively impaired" — a sentiment Alex strongly agrees with. "My aunt sounds great," Alex said. "I've seen her in a very limited capacity, but I've seen her. We're talking to her. This does not match an incapacitated person."

However, Wendy opened up about feeling like she's "in prison." Alex then explained that the facility where Wendy resides is high-security, restricting her ability to "leave or have visitors." She added, "You can't even leave and take a walk if you wanted to, or take a trip or visit family members."

"That's been the reality since 2023," Alex shared, referring to the living conditions as a "luxury prison." She also described the stark conditions of Wendy's confinement: "She's there every day, all hours of the day, every week, every month, she's not getting proper sunlight."

Alex also voiced her concerns about the possible repercussions from Wendy's guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, for speaking out. "I said, 'You know, we do this, you're ready for what's on the other side?' And as she said, 'I have to do this. There's nothing else I could do at this point,'" Alex said. "She's prepared for the fact that her phone might taken away. What you're hearing now is a few minute clip of what we've been dealing with for the last several months and the last two, three years."