You Probably Didn't Know These Interesting Details About Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash's Friendship

Johnny continued with, "At that point the session stopped and we all started laughing and cutting up together. Then Elvis sat down at the piano, and we started singing gospel songs we all knew, then some Bill Monroe songs."

Addressing those who struggle to hear Johnny on the record, he wrote, "My voice is on the tape. It’s not obvious, because I was farthest away from the mic and I was singing a lot higher than I usually did in order to stay in key with Elvis, but I guarantee you, I’m there."