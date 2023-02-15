Wess Schulze From 'My 600-Lb Life' Shares Details on His Progress Since Season 11 (EXCLUSIVE)

Every story in My 600-Lb Life comes with emotional and heavy content, and for Wess Schulze in Season 11, it's no different. But because his story touches on so many things, including his childhood trauma and finding comfort in food, viewers are sure to wonder where he is now. If ever there was a participant on the show to root for, for many, it's Wess.

Wess explains in his episode that his parents divorced when he was a toddler and that, because his father was gone a lot for work, his older sister often took care of him. He turned to food for comfort when, Wess explains on the show, someone in his family was "very sexually abusive." His method of coping with the abuse was food. And in his My 600-Lb Life episode, Wess wants to change things.

Source: TLC

After his episode dropped on Discovery Plus ahead of its primetime premiere on TLC, Wess spoke exclusively with Distractify about where he is now, the difficulties of sharing his story on-screen, and what life has been like after filming. He's new to the whole reality-TV-fame thing, but he's willing to continue to share his story on social media.

Where is Wess Schulze from 'My 600-Lb Life' now?

Since filming My 600-Lb Life, Wess has lost a considerable amount of weight. Thanks to Dr. Now's weight loss program and bariatric surgery, Wess made serious progress after his time on the show. As viewers know, the first step is always the need and willingness to make better choices. And, it seems, that's what happened with Wess after My 600-Lb Life.

Wess regularly shares his weight loss progress on Facebook and Instagram and he keeps busy working at the same desk job he had during filming. However, now, he says, he can sit at his desk.

Even though Wess is forthcoming in his episode of My 600-Lb Life, though, it wasn't easy for him to share as much as he did with cameras in his face. He shared with us that "letting the world see that vulnerability was a challenge."

How much weight has Wess Schulze lost since 'My 600-Lb Life'?

After My 600-Lb Life, Wess stayed on the right path to living a healthier lifestyle. He lost 220 pounds and he continues to lose weight today. He even shared on Facebook in February 2023 that he tried on a pair of jeans at the time that used to fit him, but are now five sizes too large. There seems to be no limit to his progress.

Wess Schulze's relationship with his dad was complicated over the years.

On My 600-Lb Life, Wess explains that his relationship with his dad was strained when he came out as gay. And when his dad wanted to support him in his journey with Dr. Now, Wess at first resisted and wanted to handle some of that on his own. These days, Wess and his dad are still working on things and Wess seems optimistic about the future. "It's continually evolving," Wess shared of his and his dad's relationship. "Today was better than yesterday and tomorrow will be better than today."

As with many My 600-Lb Life success stories, it seems like Wess's life has improved immeasurably since he appeared on the show and shared his story. He even joked that he is "single and ready to mingle" if there are any guys who can "handle this level of craziness." And as he continues to share his life with social media followers, viewers can continue to keep an eye on him, post-show. Watch My 600-Lb Life on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.