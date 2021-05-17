The Galanthi Have an Interesting Connection to (SPOILER) on 'The Nevers'By Sara Belcher
May. 17 2021, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the first six episodes of Season 1 of The Nevers.
Following a group of Victorian women who have been saddled with supernatural powers they're still learning to understand, HBO's newest sci-fi show The Nevers has managed to simultaneously captivate and baffle viewers.
Joss Whedon is the creative mind behind the series, though he only executive produced for the first six episodes before leaving the series.
That means the mid-season finale, which aired on May 16, is the last episode of the show to be produced by the Marvel alum.
The one-hour episode left many viewers with more questions than it did answers, especially about the alien being officially dubbed the Galanthi. But what exactly are the Galanthi?
What are the Galanthi?
The Galanthi first appeared in the show's debut episode. In 1896, this tentacled flying being flew over London, emitting bright blue spores that touched many people, specifically the women of London, leaving them with supernatural abilities. After the alien being flew over the city, it vanished and no one who witnessed it remembered it — except for Maladie, who claims the Galanthi was "God," who blessed her.
Three years later, a brightly colored orb is located during an excavation of an underground tunnel. The orb is presumed to be a chrysalis of sorts for the Galanthi. Many are scared of this orb and want it to be destroyed. But instead, the team decides to dig it out to transport it to another location.
Little else is currently known about these alien beings, but they are the source of the supernatural powers many of the women in the time period are experiencing and thus, the catalyst for the show.
At the very least, it's clear to everyone that the Galanthi are not from this time period. But how one managed to appear in 1890s London is still unclear to many. This alien being also seems to have an interesting connection to one of the women.
What do the Galanthi have to do with Amalia True?
One of the bombshells dropped in Episode 6 was that Amalia True is not actually who she seems to be. While viewers have known her by that name for the first half of the season, it was revealed that she's not actually from the same time period.
Amalia is from the future, where she is known as "Stripe" (though her full name is Zephyr Alexis Navine). In her time period, she's a member of the Planetary Defense Coalition, the military-like organization fighting against the rebel-like Freelife.
The PDC seems to be pro-Galanthi in an almost religious sort of way, though most of them are currently dead. It's assumed their job is to protect the planet, but the details are still a little unclear.
The Galanthi hurtled her consciousness back in time — though she's not quite sure how or why. This is likely what we'll see explained in the latter half of the season.