What Are Legging Legs on TikTok? It's Another Toxic Trend to Scroll Right Past Legging legs is a new trend on TikTok. The harmful notion may be going viral, but many are pushing back against a dumb beauty ideal. By Melissa Willets Jan. 26 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Another day, another gross and dangerous trend on TikTok that's leading to women and girls hating their bodies. This time, the term "legging legs" suggests that only certain females have the types of legs that look good in the legwear that has become acceptable to wear basically everywhere, from the gym to the office.

So what are legging legs exactly? And what are people saying about this harsh trend online? Find out what the term is all about and how some TikTokers are pushing back on the seemingly outdated idea of one size fitting all.

So, what are legging legs anyway?

Some of us are old enough to remember when having a thigh gap was a highly desirable trait in the mid-2000s. Sadly, this trend is back, now clubbing girls' insecurities over the head as "legging legs."

The term is trending on social media and misinforming young people that somehow they only look good in leggings if they boast the thigh gap that probably 1 percent of the population actually has. The American Psychological Association reports that 20 percent of teens have seriously considered suicide and teen eating disorder rates have doubled in recent years. We're seeing reasons why in real time with this term.

Social media accounts for kids under the age of 16 were just banned in Florida. Um, given the hashtag about legging legs going viral, is anyone else nodding their heads in agreement with the move?

@realvaleradj Theres no way legging legs is a real thing😩 ♬ sonido original - gilmoregirlsu

Luckily, many TikTokers aren't having it with legging legs becoming a thing.

The good news is that many on TikTok are already pushing back against the idea that you should only wear leggings if you have a thigh gap. One creator, proudly wearing leggings, scoffed that if you have legs, you can wear leggings. Boom! Legging legs.

Indeed, people are getting heated that this is happening — again. "Do we understand what we are doing to the younger generation of women?" demanded an angry creator named Emily, going on to call legging legs the stupidest thing she has heard in her whole life.

Many others just said that they refuse to buy into this harmful notion, and encouraged others to wear leggings no matter what shape and size they are.

"Being a woman is literally impossible," another creator captioned a response video to the alarming trend. She further noted that "there's no way legging legs is a real thing." In the comments, people just laughed off a beauty standard they say no one really cares about.

Still, sadly, many commenters expressed that the trend really is affecting them and their emotional well-being. "I've been crying for four hours because I don't have legging legs," one TikTok bemoaned.

And, video after video seemingly embraces this trend, and reinforces that somehow it's #lifegoals to have legging legs. Here's hoping that this trend goes away quickly — and before it harms too many young people who are unfortunate enough to come across it on TikTok.