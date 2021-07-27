'Bachelorette' Star Michael A. Started a Non-Profit in Honor of His Late Wife

We've finally reached Katie Thurston's final four — and while everyone was sad to see Andrew S. go home so soon, Bachelorette fans can expect a proposal at the end of this season.

One of Katie's final suitors is Michael Allio, who has caught many viewers' eyes. A single dad, the 36-year-old came onto the show as a business owner looking for a partner who "is compassionate, empathetic, resilient and not easily offended," according to his bio.