What Caused That Massive Verizon Outage? Details Verizon's outage has affected tens of thousands of people over the past day. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 15 2026, 9:41 a.m. ET

As one of the largest cell service providers in the United States, Verizon is a service that many people rely on to stay in touch with one another or browse their favorite apps. That's why so many people were upset following the news that the company was dealing with an outage that was impacting tens of thousands of customers.

The company is now claiming that it has resolved that outage, but many people still want to better understand what caused the outage and why it lasted so long. Here's what we know.

What caused the Verizon outage?

Verizon has not disclosed the cause of the outage, per CNN, but it was officially reported at 10:30 ET after users had been filing issues with the company for hours in cities as far apart as New York and Dallas. “Today, we let many of our customers down, and for that, we are truly sorry,” a Verizon spokesperson said in a statement. “They expect more from us.” Across social media, users were saying their phones were stuck in SOS mode, and they were unable to find service.

Verizon also shared that it's planning to send account credits to those affected and that it will provide a more complete explanation of what happened in the days ahead. According to Downdetector, more than 1 million issues were reported within a 24-hour period, suggesting that the issue was both widespread and that it took Verizon a significant amount of time to resolve it.

Some users are still having issues.

Even as many people look for answers as to what exactly happened, others are still experiencing issues hours after Verizon claims to have resolved them. If you're someone still having problems, the best thing to do is to restart your phone or turn Airplane Mode on and off. Some users have taken these steps, though, and are still finding themselves having issues connecting to the network.

The outage has been resolved. If customers are still having an issue, we encourage them to restart their devices to reconnect to the network. For those affected, we will provide account credits. Details will be shared directly with customers. We sincerely apologize for the… — Verizon News (@VerizonNews) January 15, 2026 Source: X/@VerizonNews

Needless to say, this has been a frustrating experience for Verizon customers across the country, and while credits will go some distance toward helping people feel better, many still want more answers as to what exactly happened and why the outage lasted so long.

We live in a world where cell service feels like an essential part of our lives. It's crucial for everything from connecting with someone on the phone to navigating our way to wherever we might be going. Of course, it's worth remembering that humanity survived and flourished for decades before cell service ever existed. Now that we've come to rely on it, though, it's much more difficult to go without.