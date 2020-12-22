Corpse Husband Has Struggled With Chronic Illness for Years

But part of the reason why Corpse's voice is so low is actually due to a chronic illness he has had to deal with.

While he's been on the internet since 2015, popular gaming and horror YouTuber Corpse Husband found his content skyrocket in popularity in 2020, mostly thanks to his streams of the popular game Among Us. Corpse's popularity is partly due to his exceptionally deep voice , lulling viewers while he tells horror stories on his YouTube channel or commentates his gaming livestreams.

Corpse has previously had to take breaks from the internet to deal with his chronic illnesses, explaining for some gaps in his content.

Apparently on the livestream, Corpse was struggling to stay on through the entire duration; his followers quickly reassured him they supported him, even if he needed to take it easy while playing.

"It’s something that I constantly try to overcome, but sometimes it just gets too overwhelming," he continued. "I'm all good tho, thank you for everything."

"Sorry if I worried anyone earlier," he tweeted to his 2.1 million Twitter followers. "For those of you who don’t know, I’m chronically ill and have been for years. I’m in pain every single day."

Most people surviving with chronic illness know that flare-ups can happen without warning and greatly impact daily life, sometimes bringing it to a complete standstill. On Dec. 22, Corpse tweeted to his followers, apologizing for worrying his fans during a livestream.

What chronic illness does Corpse Husband have?

Corpse has briefly mentioned his struggles with chronic illness online, though he's never made an entire video addressing his personal situation. Through a series of livestreams and Instagram stories, Corpse has slowly revealed more of himself to viewers, admitting that he's struggled for most of his life with these illnesses. He said during a stream that he'd been absent from his channel for some time because he had recently been diagnosed with Fibromyalgia.

"February, I woke up one day... and I lost feeling in my arm. I don't want to say I lost feeling completely, because I could still move it and everything, but it started in my right wrist really bad," Corpse said during a livestream in May 2019 after not posting for months. "It started traveling from my hand up to my elbow... and then it traveled up to my shoulder."

The numbness traveled from one arm to the other, and he said he eventually couldn't move either of his arms. After the doctors ran multiple tests (and Corpse says they were convinced it wasn't Fibromyalgia), they eventually concluded he did indeed have the pain processing disorder. Corpse has also said the deepness of his voice is a result of Gastroesophageal reflux disease, another illness he's dealt with for most of his life.