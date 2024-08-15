Home > Entertainment Anthony Bourdain vs. Henry Kissinger: The Chef’s Stance Against the Late Politician Henry Kissinger felt the wrath of Anthony Bourdain after the television chef slammed the former Secretary of State. By D.M. Published Aug. 15 2024, 9:45 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was known for sharing his fearless approach to life and cooking. Before his death in 2018, Anthony’s life was marked by a deep love for food, travel, and culture. The chef got his big break in 2000 with the release of his memoir, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly. The book catapulted Anthony to superstardom. It offered an unfiltered look at the darker side of the restaurant industry and quickly became a bestseller.

Following the success of Kitchen Confidential, Anthony released A Cook’s Tour: In Search of the Perfect Meal and ruffled even more feathers. Always outspoken, Anthony didn’t hold back when he expressed his views on former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Here’s what the television personality had to say about the American politician.

What did Anthony Bourdain say about Henry Kissinger? His criticism was brutal.

In his 2001 bestselling book A Cook’s Tour: In Search of the Perfect Meal, Anthony Bourdain was brutally honest about his feelings on Henry Kissinger. He criticized Kissinger for his role in U.S. foreign policy during the Vietnam War and the military coups in Cambodia. The chef referred to Kissinger as someone who should be remembered not for his accolades but for the devastating consequences of his actions on global politics and the lives of countless people.

“Once you’ve been to Cambodia, you’ll never stop wanting to beat Henry Kissinger to death with your bare hands,” Anthony wrote. “You will never again be able to open a newspaper and read about that treacherous, prevaricating, murderous scumbag sitting down for a nice chat with Charlie Rose or attending some black-tie affair for a new glossy magazine without choking.”

Anthony was relentless in his criticism of the former U.S. Secretary of State, whom he suggested was a war criminal. Years after the release of A Cook’s Tour, the chef doubled down on his disdain for Kissinger, slamming media members and New York's elite who were friends with the controversial politician. “Any journalist who has ever been polite to Henry Kissinger, you know, f--k that person,” Anthony said in a 2017 interview with The New Yorker.

Anthony Bourdain continued to slam Henry Kissinger until his death.

Anthony Bourdain's experiences in countries affected by U.S. foreign policies shaped his remarks. In Cambodia, he witnessed the lasting impact of the Khmer Rouge regime, which gained power in part due to the destabilization from U.S. bombing campaigns. These experiences deeply influenced the television chef’s views, leading him to slam Henry Kissinger's involvement in these events.

Frequently, I’ve come to regret things I’ve said. This, from 2001, is not one of those times: pic.twitter.com/1NiHlupJkL — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) February 5, 2018