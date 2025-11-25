What Did Chauncey Billups Do? Inside the Rigged Poker Case He Now Faces Federal prosecutors claim illegal poker games used cheating tech, pulling high-profile names like Chauncey into a wider investigation. By Amy Coleman Published Nov. 25 2025, 11:33 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Basketball coach Chauncey Billups built a long NBA career on leadership and reliability, both as a player and later as a head coach. He was named the NBA Finals MVP during the Pistons' title run in 2004 and had his No. 1 jersey retired by the team. He worked as an analyst after he retired, before turning to coaching and earning a head coach position with the Portland Trailblazers. That reputation now sits under a harsh spotlight after he appeared in federal court to respond to serious allegations.

But what did Chauncey Billups do to land in a case drawing national attention? Recent filings describe a complicated scheme involving illegal high-stakes poker games and alleged ties to organized crime, including prominent Mafia families such as the Gambino, Genovese, and Bonanno mobs. Here's what we know so far.

What did Chauncey Billups do?

According to ESPN, Chauncey pleaded not guilty to charges connected to what investigators describe as a rigged poker operation. Prosecutors allege the games were run illegally and supported by individuals linked to Mafia groups. He is one of more than 30 who were charged in this case, where it's alleged that participants used unfair methods to influence outcomes during private high-stakes games. The scheme defrauded victims of an estimated $7 million starting in at least 2019.

Authorities say these methods included concealed technology designed to give certain players an edge while unsuspecting participants lost money. The technology allegedly includes altered card-shuffling machines, hidden cameras in poker chip trays, special sunglasses, and X-ray equipment built into the table to read cards.

Details of the rigged poker games that Damon Jones and Chauncey Billups were involved (from the US Attorney press conference):

+ X-ray machines built into tables to read face-down cards

+ Contact lenses/glasses that read pre-marked cards.

+ Secret cameras in card trays — chad millman (@chadmillman) October 23, 2025 Source: X/@chadmillman

What are the charges against Chauncey?

He was arraigned on money laundering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy charges and was released on a $5 million bond. Prosecutors say he was involved in a scheme to rig Mafia-backed illegal poker games in Manhattan, Las Vegas, Miami, and the Hamptons.

It's not completely clear how much involvement Chauncey has or if he operated the games. But he allegedly profited directly from the betting, and in one instance was wired $50,000 from a single game. During one game, the scheme's organizers messaged each other saying one of the victims "acted like he wanted Chauncey to have his money" because he was "starstruck."

WILD STORY: It is alleged that Chauncey Billups' arrest is in connection to an illegal poker ring, involving as many as four prominent mafia families in the United States.



WILD STORY: It is alleged that Chauncey Billups' arrest is in connection to an illegal poker ring, involving as many as four prominent mafia families in the United States.

The scheme they were running allegedly involved recruiting innocent 'fish' who were lured to participate in…

Why has this case drawn so much attention?

Chauncey is a recognizable figure across the basketball world. His name appearing in a criminal case involving illegal gambling adds another layer of public concern as professional sports leagues increase monitoring around betting-related issues. This case also involved multi-state gambling rings, over 30 NBA names, and allegedly, the Mafia. It's no wonder people are paying attention. After his arrest, he was placed on unpaid leave as the Trail Blazers coach.