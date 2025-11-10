What Did Darryl Strawberry Do and What Does His Pardon Really Mean? "Nothing to do with politics — it's about a Man, President Trump, caring deeply for a friend. God used him as a vessel." By Amy Coleman Published Nov. 10 2025, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@darrylstrawberry18

When sports fans think of Darryl Strawberry, they think of baseball glory. The legend and eight-time All-Star who made Citi Field roar long before it was Citi Field. But for all his achievements, his story didn’t end under stadium lights as a champion. It wound through courtrooms, jail, and finally, the Oval Office.

So what did Darryl Strawberry do, and why did a presidential pardon decades later mean so much to him? The answer isn’t just about old headlines or legal records. It’s about what happens when a public figure confronts the weight of their past and finds a different kind of freedom on the other side.

What did Darryl Strawberry do?

According to USA Today, Darryl pleaded guilty in 1995 to one count of tax evasion after failing to report $350,000 in income. His legal problems didn’t stop there, though. His ongoing substance abuse led to multiple MLB suspensions and an 11-month prison sentence for drug possession and solicitation of prostitution. He was released from prison in 2003 and has worked hard to stay sober since.

Darryl rebuilt his life through faith, recovery work, and outreach. He’s spent recent years preaching and helping others overcome addiction, showing the same persistence that once made him a baseball legend. Together with his wife, Tracy, he owns and operates Strawberry Ministries. They say on their website, "We travel extensively sharing a message of help, hope, and healing through the power of Jesus Christ and the process of change."

Why did Donald Trump pardon Darryl and what does it mean?

When President Donald Trump pardoned Darryl in November 2025, it wasn’t about dissolving legal actions. Darryl had already paid back what he owed the government and faced the legal consequences of his drug use. It was more about peace of mind and a symbol of what he had defeated in his past.

Per USA Today, a White House official said Darryl served his time and paid back the taxes he owed the government. Not only that, but he since found faith in Christianity and had been sober for more than a decade.

The official continued, Darryl has become active in ministry and started a drug recovery center that remains active. The pardon was possibly the final step to feeling like true victory was his. According to ESPN, Darryl said he was “overwhelmed with gratitude, thanking God for setting me free from my past, helping me become a better man, husband, and father.”

He continued, "This experience has deepened my faith and commitment to working for His kingdom as a true follower of Jesus Christ. This has nothing to do with politics — it's about a Man, President Trump, caring deeply for a friend. God used him as a vessel to set me free forever!"