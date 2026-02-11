What Did Jill Zarin Say About Bad Bunny? Her Viral Rant and Its Fallout A deleted Instagram video criticizing Bad Bunny pushed Jill Zarin into controversy and led producers to cut ties. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 11 2026, 10:03 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Bravo star Jill Zarin went from a Super Bowl rant to major fallout in about 48 hours. The Real Housewives of New York City alum posted a now-deleted Instagram video criticizing Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show. Days later, producers removed her from an upcoming television project.

Article continues below advertisement

Bad Bunny headlined the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara during the Seahawks matchup. He performed hits including “Tití Me Preguntó” and “Yo Perreo Sola,” drawing massive viewership. According to the NFL, the halftime show averaged 128.2 million viewers in the United States. However, not everyone celebrated the performance. Jill shared her disapproval and faced immediate backlash.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What did Jill Zarin say about Bad Bunny?

Jill did not hold back after the halftime show aired. In her video, she called the performance “the worst halftime show ever” while slamming Bad Bunny for performing primarily in Spanish. “It’s 250 years that we’re celebrating right now, the United States, and I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish, and, quite frankly, grabbing his ‘g’-area,” Jill said. “I think it was totally inappropriate.”

She also criticized Bad Bunny’s stage presence and called out what she viewed as political messaging. “To me, it looked like a political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing,” Jill added. “I think it was a political statement. I’m not taking a side one way or the other, I just do. I think it was an ICE thing. I think the NFL sold out and it’s a very sad thing.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jill Zarin’s Super Bowl rant landed her in hot water.

Jill had signed on to appear in the upcoming E! docuseries The Golden Life, a reunion-style project set to follow fellow RHONY OGs Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Kelly Bensimon, and Sonja Morgan in Palm Beach. However, Blink49 Studios, the production company behind the series, announced it would no longer move forward with her involvement.

Article continues below advertisement

“In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in The Golden Life,” Blink49 Studios said in their statement to People. “We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values.”

The backlash didn’t stop at TV. Zarin Fabrics, the NYC business once owned by her late husband, Bobby Zarin, publicly distanced itself from her. “Zarin Fabrics stands firmly against racism, discrimination, and rhetoric that seeks to exclude or diminish people based on identity, culture, or background,” the company wrote on Instagram. “We want to be absolutely clear that Jill Zarin has not had ownership of or been associated with Zarin Fabrics for several years.”