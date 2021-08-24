Sonja Morgan's Strongest 'RHONY' Relationship Is with Her Scene-Stealing Dog, Marley

Since she made her debut on The Real Housewives of New York City in Season 3, Sonja Morgan has been through quite a personal journey in front of the cameras. From her frequent fixation on her past marriage to John Morgan, to her relationship woes with Harry Dubin and the man she affectionately referred to as "Frenchie," to her desire to find Mr. Right, Sonja has been looking for a lifelong companion.

Though the mom of one is continuing to search for love while also going through ups and downs with her co-stars, there is one friend who has always been loyal to Sonja: her dog, Marley Morgan.

While Marley has been a fixture in Sonja's townhouse scenes over the years, the pup fully stole the show when he ate off of a charcuterie board during the Season 13 episode, "B------g and Ramoaning."