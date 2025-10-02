Killer Mike Tried to Join the “Let’s Bash Ayesha Curry” Bandwagon, but Steph Wasn’t Having It "Naaaaa not you Mike." — Steph Curry By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 2 2025, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: Mega

For the most part, we can all agree that Steph Curry stays out of the negative spotlight. He’s not usually caught up in confrontation or drama, but sadly, the same can’t always be said for his wife, Ayesha Curry. Over the years, she’s faced her fair share of criticism, from being labeled Steph’s “number one hater” to being accused of wanting more male attention.

And while much of that negativity comes from what Steph refers to as “clowns,” he was a bit taken aback when it came from Atlanta rapper Killer Mike. In a video shared to TikTok in September 2025 by Bookie Woodz, who bluntly claimed Ayesha is trying so hard not to cheat on her husband, Killer Mike chimed in with his own unsolicited thoughts. Here’s what he had to say, and the apology he quickly issued afterward.

What did Killer Mike say about Ayesha Curry?

In the comments of Bookie Woodz’s TikTok, Killer Mike jumped in with three crying-laughing emojis and wrote, “My [n-word] said she wanna go be Glo!!! Man, Steph doesn’t deserve the embarrassment [for real]. God bless him.”

For context, Bookie had compared Ayesha to rapper GloRilla and went on about how she supposedly uses every chance she gets to embarrass Steph publicly. If it’s not her complaining about the attention her husband is getting, then it’s her campaigning about not getting attention or being locked down with the kids, Bookie claimed in his video. He added, “She wants to go be GloRilla or some s--t, we get it bro, just drop an album or something. Like, stop embarrassing this man.”

But Bookie wasn’t the only one throwing shade. Many commenters on his video chimed in, agreeing with the idea that Ayesha either wants to cheat on her husband or already has. Still, it wasn’t Bookie’s video that got under Steph’s skin. What upset him was Killer Mike’s comment, especially since the two reportedly have good blood between them. So when Mike implied Ayesha was embarrassing him, Steph decided to speak up.

In response, Steph wrote: “@killermike naaaaa not you Mike. I’m cool [staying] silent and letting these other clowns have their moment! And you’re the worst of them.” He then tagged Bookie, adding, “But you’re better than that @killermike. Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here.”

Steph’s reply was screenshot and quickly shared by The Shade Room. After Steph’s reply, Killer Mike appeared on the Oct. 1, 2025, episode of Club Shay Shay, where he offered an apology to both Steph and Ayesha.

Killer Mike quickly issued an apology to Steph Curry for disrespecting his wife.

After the brief back-and-forth in the comments of Bookie’s TikTok, Killer Mike appeared on Club Shay Shay at the start of October. Before Shannon Sharpe could even bring up the comment, Mike jumped in with his apology. "I gotta say first and foremost to Mrs. Ayesha Curry and her husband Steph — I apologize for my statement being misconstrued. I was just stoned up trying to make a joke. It wasn't my damn business, like my wife says, so I'm sorry, y'all.”

He also praised Steph for stepping up to defend his wife, saying, “Steph did something that all us brothers with women should do, and that’s stand up and defend. No matter if somebody step on her foot, no matter if they did it or not, man, check and say, ‘Hey, you didn’t say excuse me.’”