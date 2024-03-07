Home > Entertainment Who Are Ayesha Curry’s Parents? Meet Carol and John Alexander Ayesha Curry may have her own family with Steph Curry, but she never forgets her roots. By Sarah Kester Mar. 7 2024, Published 6:13 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @ayeshacurry Ayesha with her mom and grandmother (left); Ayesha's parents circa 1988

Fans were delighted to learn in March 2024 that Ayesha and Stephen Curry’s family was continuing to grow. The longtime couple announced they are expecting their fourth child together (getting closer to that full basketball team!). But before the Irish Wish actress started her family, she belonged solely to the Alexander family. The Alexanders hail from Canada and are composed of six members. So, who are Ayesha Curry’s parents? And what about her siblings? Read on for Ayesha’s lineage before she became a Curry.

Ayesha Curry's parents are Carol and John Alexander.

Ayesha comes from a mixed heritage: her mother, Carol, is of Jamaican-Chinese descent while her father, John, is of African and Polish descent. But there have been times when Ayesha struggled with her mixed heritage. During a 2019 appearance on The View, she shared that she had to choose which of her four backgrounds to identify with when she moved from Toronto to North Carolina.

Source: Instagram | @ayeshacurry Young Ayesha Curry with her dad

"Growing up in Toronto, I was Black. I'm a Black woman," Ayesha said. "I moved to the south, to North Carolina, right at the start of high school, so at 14, and there it was like ... who do you choose?" "It seemed like my own community didn't want to, like, wrap their arms around me and embrace me," she said. "That kind of hurt. I just want my community to embrace all shades because we come in so many different shades."

She added, "Melanin is not one thing; it comes in so many different shades. I love my melanin." But that first year in the U.S. wasn’t all bad. At 14 years old, she met her now-husband, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen ("Steph") Curry, at a church group. They got married in 2011 and have been growing their family. When it comes to maintaining a healthy relationship, Ayesha shared on The View that her mother advised her never to lose herself.

"Always make sure that whatever it is you're doing — if you're a stay-at-home mom, if you're not, whatever it is in your marriage — make sure that you have the passion that you're fulfilling," Ayesha said about her mother's advice. "Whether it's on a small scale or a large scale." She continued, "I took that to heart, and it's kept me who I am. I want my husband to always see the same woman, if not better, that he first laid his eyes on when he married."

She has certainly taken those words to heart, as she is an actress, cookbook author, mother, and previous host of Ayesha’s Homemade on the Food Network.

Ayesha Curry has four siblings.

Ayesha has four siblings named Jaz Alexander, Chad Alexander, Janiece Alexander, and Maria Alexander. While not much is known about the Alexander family, Ayesha did share a picture of her two brothers in 2015. “My big little brothers!” she captioned the picture.

Coming from a big family might have inspired Ayesha to build a big family of her own. She and Steph are parents to Riley (born July 2012), Ryan (born July 2015), and Canon (born July 2018), and the couple announced in March 2024 that they were going to be welcoming a fourth child. "For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done," Ayesha shared in a March 2024 essay for Sweet July magazine. "We said, ‘Three, that's it, we're not doing this again.'"

