What Happened With Martha and the Rabbits in 'The Wilds'? It Left Martha Catatonic

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episodes 6-7 of The Wilds on Prime Video.

Martha Blackburn (Jenna Clause) is one of the kindest survivors in the "Dawn of Eve" control group on The Wilds. She's an eternal optimist, and proud of her Native American heritage.

Before Martha landed on the island with the rest of the girls, she was a vegetarian. Ironically, Martha ends up becoming the designated hunter of the group as they continued to survive on the island.