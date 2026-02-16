Robin Williams's Knew It Was Weird That Donald Trump Owned Beauty Pageants "Donald Trump is the Wizard of Oz." By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 16 2026, 11:54 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Robin Williams died in 2014, two years before Donald Trump was elected president for the first time, and more than a decade before the scrutiny over Trump's connection to Jeffrey Epstein became front-page news. Even so, the stand-up comedian suggested that there was something odd about Trump's affinity for young girls way back in 2012.

A clip of Robin performing a routine has begun circulating online, and in it, he doesn't mince words about the current president. Here's what we know about what he said about Trump.

Why did Robin Williams say about Trump?

In the clip, Robin discussed both Trump's business dealings and his ownership stake in beauty pageants. "Donald Trump is the Wizard of Oz," he explained. "He is the guy. He plays Monopoly with real f--king buildings. This is a scary man." "And he owns all these beauty pageants. Miss America, Miss Universe. Isn't that a bit like Michael Vick owning a series of pet stores?" he joked, comparing the president to the disgraced NFL quarterback who got caught in a dog-fighting scandal.

"It's a f--king catch and release program for him. This is a man who said, 'My daughter is hot.' Even people in Arkansas went, 'That's f--king wrong,'" the comedian said. The comedian correctly noted that Trump had suggested he thought his daughter Ivanka was attractive, and for some, suggested that there was plenty of evidence of Trump's potential affinity for underage girls long before the Epstein files were released.

The clip has gone viral because of the Epstein files.

While there is no definitive proof that Donald Trump ever assaulted an underage girl, his name is mentioned thousands of times in the Epstein files, and it's clear that he maintained a close relationship with the convicted sex offender for decades. Of course, Trump's name is not the only one in the files thousands of times, but typically, the closest associates of Epstein are also the ones that have come under the most scrutiny.

Robin Williams warned us about Donald Trump.



— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 14, 2026

It's worth noting, though, that more than two dozen women have accused Trump of sexual assault, suggesting that there is evidence of wrongdoing on the president's part. For now, though, he remains the president and the leader of one of the most powerful countries on the planet. The revelations in the Epstein files have changed the careers of other men, but they have not yet changed Trump's position.

What the Robin Williams clip suggests, though, is that these were things that were out there in the open for years before any files were released. There was nothing firm to latch onto, though, and as a result, it was difficult to prove that Trump had done anything wrong.

