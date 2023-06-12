Home > Entertainment 'Black Panther' Actor Tenoch Huerta Has Been Accused of Sexual Assault Tenoch Huerta, the actor behind Namor in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' has been accused of sexual assault. What did he do? Details ahead. By Joseph Allen Jun. 12 2023, Published 10:52 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Following a raft of serious accusations against Jonathan Majors, another MCU villain, news recently broke that Tenoch Huerta is also facing serious allegations. Huerta, who played Namor in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, received plenty of praise for his performance in that film.

Now, following news of the allegations, many want to know more about what the actor allegedly did, and whether he has offered any sort of response to the accusations.

What did Tenoch Huerta allegedly do?

Tenoch has been accused of sexual assault by Mexican musician and activist Maria Elena Rios. Maria said that Tenoch was a “violent and sexual predator” in a series of posts on twitter in Spanish. She also explained why she had waited until just recently to speak out about him. "It's very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved in the world for playing a movie character like Tenoch Huerta," the tweet read.

"Charming in appearance, the great hallmark of a narcissist and a good helping of victimization," the tweets continued. “'And why didn’t you report?’ They say those who live in a macho country, where justice is unattainable where they almost kill you and still they don’t believe you or justice comes. And no, I don’t want to be famous. And no, I don’t want money because I know how to work.”

In her tweets, Maria also claims that Poder Prieto, a Mexican anti-racism organization, chose to protect Tenoch when she accused him instead of supporting her. “I made it very clear to them when I left their group that they protect the violent and sexual predator of Tenoch Huerta and that they did not publish anything about me," Maria said. "They still went to look for me at a concert of hypocrites to avoid scandals for their [Marvel] movie.”

Tenoch hasn't responded to the allegations yet, and it's unclear at this point whether there is any evidence to substantiate Maria's claims. Even so, it may have a material impact on Tenoch's future as an actor, and therefore on the broader Marvel universe more generally. At this point, just a day after the allegations first came out, there's still plenty of uncertainty.

Les dejé muy claro a mi salida de su secta que protege al violentador y DEPREDADOR sexual de @TenochHuerta que no publicaran nada de mí. Todavía fueron a buscarme a un concierto bola de hipócritas para evitar escándalos por su película de @MarvelLATAM.



No ando jugando @LaMZapata https://t.co/3wf1ofyFx1 — •𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐑í𝐨𝐬 🎷 (@_ElenaRios) June 10, 2023

Marvel has been dealing with another actor facing serious allegations.

In addition to the allegations against Tenoch, Jonathan Majors, an actor that Marvel has staked a great deal on, is also facing allegations that he assaulted multiple victims. The reports are so serious that everyone from Jonathan's agent to his PR agency dropped him as a client, leaving his future as an actor uncertain.