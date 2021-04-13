What Did Tess Call Beth on 'This Is Us'? Things Got Pretty Heated Between Them

But what, exactly, did Tess call Beth on This Is Us? Let's take a closer look at their Season 4 fight.

When it comes to This Is Us , the showrunners have never shied away from the very real tensions that can exist between a mother and daughter. Rebecca and Kate's issues have been a focal point since the beginning of the NBC series, Beth and her mom have worked through some things, and recently, Beth and Tess had a tense moment, too.

What did Tess call Beth on 'This Is Us'?

As This Is Us fans will remember, Tess came out as a lesbian to her family in Season 3 — and ever since then that time, the Pearson family has done their best to support her journey. However, in Season 5, Episode 12 (titled "Both Things Can Be True"), Randall's wife and oldest biological daughter, Tess, found themselves in a tough situation.

It all started when Tess brought home her partner, Alex, who happens to be the first person she has openly dated since coming out. After Beth caught Tess and Alex making out with Tess' bedroom door closed, things got heated. And fast. "Mom! What are you doing? I can't believe you just barged in here like that!" the mortified teen exclaimed to her mom while quickly scooting away from Alex.

"I didn't barge in, I knocked," Beth insisted. "And I would like for the two of you to please relocate to the couch downstairs, OK?" Although Tess immediately started to protest her mom's orders, Alex quickly interjected, "No, it's fine," to which Tess replied, "I'm sorry she's such a psycho." Understandably, that comment set Beth off. "What did you call me?" the exasperated mom asked, before announcing it was time for Alex to go home instead.

Later on in the episode — when Tess and Beth had cooled off a bit — mother and daughter talked about the name-calling incident. "Tess, you will not call me names. Not in front of anyone, not in private. That is not the way we do things in this house, understood?" she said.

Beth continued, "But, you should be able to tell me how I make you feel. If you saw anything on my face when I saw you and Alex together on your bed, you need to know this: It has nothing to do with how much I love you. Actually, it has nothing to do with you at all because you're perfect just the way you are. And Alex seems pretty perfect just the way they are."

When Beth asked Tess if she had anything else to say to her, the teenager gave a heartbreaking answer. "I know you're trying," she told her mom. "I also know you don't have to try with Annie or Deja. It makes me sad. It makes me wonder if we'll ever be close again."

