Donald Trump Slams Liz Cheney as A "Radical War Hawk" and Levels Other Insults "She's a radical war hawk," Trump said about Liz Cheney. "Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK?" By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 1 2024, 2:58 p.m. ET

Election Day is just days away, and both presidential candidates are making a final push in their campaigns. On Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, Republican nominee Donald Trump visited Arizona, where he took aim at one of his most notable intra-party critics.

Yes, we're referring to former Rep. Liz Cheney, who is widely recognized as one of, if not Trump's most outspoken Republican critic. Here's what the former president and ex-reality TV personality had to say about her.

Trump on Liz Cheney: "Let's put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her. Let's see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face." pic.twitter.com/Mtx1fbLtwE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2024

What did Trump say about Liz Cheney?

At a campaign event in Glendale, Ariz., on Halloween, former president Donald Trump said Liz Cheney is a "radical war hawk" and shockingly suggested that she should face combat with guns aimed at her.

"She's a radical war hawk. Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK?" Trump told supporters at the event. "Let's see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face." Trump also unleashed a series of insults, calling Liz Cheney "very dumb," a "stupid person," and a "moron."

In response, Cheney took to X (formerly Twitter), writing, "This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant." She concluded her post with the hashtags #WomenWillNotBeSilenced and #VoteKamala.

Trump's comments have drawn criticism, and on Nov. 1, his campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, "President Trump is 100 percent correct that warmongers like Liz Cheney are very quick to start wars and send other Americans to fight them, rather than go into combat themselves."