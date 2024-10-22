Distractify
Liz Cheney Named Three of Her Five Children After Herself and Her Husband, Philip Perry

The former Republican Congresswoman is a wife and mother of five.

As the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney has fully tapped into all things politics and is now using her influence to support Kamala Harris.

Cheney has endorsed Harris's 2024 presidential race and has been vocal about her objection to the VP's running mate, Donald Trump. Here's what we know about her family.

Who are Liz Cheney's children?

In addition to having a respected political career, Cheney is a mother of five children. Her children — Grace, Elizabeth, Kate, Philip Richard, and Richard Perry — are all adults. She named her daughter, Elizabeth, after herself and her two youngest sons were named after her husband, Philip Perry. According to The Sun, their youngest, Richard, was born in July 2006 and turned 18 in 2024. Cheney and her family currently live in Wiles, Wyo.

Cheney sporadically posts her children on her X (formerly Twitter) page. In August 2024, she snapped a photo of her and Elizabeth attending a Taylor Swift concert. While it's unclear how the children earn their money now, they were set up for success during their formative years. Some of them reportedly attended a private school in McLean, Va., where tuition is over $30,000 a year.

Liz Cheney has been married to Philip since 1993.

Cheney's children were born during her and Philip's marriage. The pair married in Wyoming in 1993 and have been together ever since. Like his wife, Perry is an attorney with a background in the political scene. He served as a political appointee in the George W. Bush administration.

Perry also previously held positions as an acting associate attorney general at the Department of Justice, general counsel of the Office of Management and Budget, and general counsel of the Department of Homeland Security. In 2007, he began working as a litigation attorney for Latham & Watkins in Washington, D.C. Cheney's husband made headlines in August 2022 due to his firm representing President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, since December 2020.

