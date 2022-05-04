Ulta Beauty’s Team Said They Have “Deep Respect” for Kate Spade After “Insensitive” Email

Fashion designer Kate Spade has been trending on social media after beauty company Ulta Beauty reportedly inadvertently referenced her death by suicide. In 2018, officials found Kate hanging in her Manhattan apartment at the age of 55. Following her death, Kate’s brand remains on the market, selling various items, including clothes, handbags, home essentials, and perfumes.

The late designer’s fragrance line is available for sale on Ulta’s website and in stores. However, the ridicule over their latest newsletter campaign caused them to issue an apology to Kate and the Spade family.