Find out What to Say (and What Not to Say) to Someone During Eid Celebrations Every year, those celebrating Ramadan are just as excited to celebrate the end of it with Eid al-Fitr festivals. Here's what to say to someone on Eid!

Every year, Muslims worldwide celebrate the end of Ramadan and the fasting that typically comes with it with a festival known as Eid al-Fitr. The festival, commonly known as Eid, means "festival of the breaking of the fast" and is a time for those who celebrate Ramadan to come together and reflect on the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

Eid has multiple traditions that remain the same whenever celebrated. There’s a phrase those who celebrate say to one another to show they recognize the important day. If you’ve ever wondered what to say to someone on Eid, we’ve got the details below, so keep reading!

What do you say to someone on Eid? There are a few dos and don’ts.

The correct phrase to wish someone well on Eid is saying “Eid Mubarak” to them. According to ABC News Australia, “Eid” means “festival” or “feast,” while Mubarak means “blessed.” The Daily Mail reported that the words together mean “blessed festival,” and the person receiving the greeting responds with “Khair Mubarak,” which means they also want to wish the person who said “Eid Mubarak” well.

Another way to greet someone on Eid is “Eid Sa’id” or “Jazak Allah Khair.” Jazak Allah Khair translates to “May Allah reward you with goodness.” However, ABC notes that saying “Happy Eid” will suffice in most circles. Now, let's move on to what not to say to someone during Eid.

While there are many ways to wish someone a great Eid, DailyMail reported that one should avoid pointing out the obvious sacrifices those fasting for Ramadan make, which typically involves not eating or drinking for 30 days. The outlet pointed out that fasting intends not to drop a size or two but to honor the “Islamic teaching of equality between rich and poor, and it is one of the five pillars of Islam.”