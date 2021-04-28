TikTok Users Are Speculating About the Appearance of a Bizarre #如343543 Hashtag

If you're scrolling through TikTok today and wondering what the #如343543 hashtag means, you're not alone. The symbol has become very common on the platform, and users have begun to wonder what it means and why it's showing up to begin with. The confusion is spreading across TikTok , and many are looking for firm answers to what's going on with the hashtag.

At this point, the issue appears to be worldwide, and it's affecting a fairly large number of users. TikTok has yet to address the issue publicly or make it clear that they're aware of the problem, but a response from the platform may be imminent. Given the scale of the issue, it seems like something that the company would want to address.

The exact reason that this new hashtag is appearing instead of "#fyp" remains a mystery, but some users think it may be a glitch on TikTok's end that is causing the hashtag to have a strange appearance. Those who have speculated about this also suggest that TikTok is likely already looking into a way to repair the problem. Other users speculated that TikTok was attempting to test a replacement for "#fyp," but the rollout went wrong somehow.

TikTok users have begun reporting that the hashtag is appearing on their videos automatically, without them putting it there. As it turns out, the reason for that is that the hashtag appears to be some kind of replacement for the common hashtag "#fyp." That hashtag stands for the "For You" page, where users can go to look at content that has been algorithmically recommended for them.

TikTok users are freaking out about the issue.

Even as users wait for an explanation on the hashtag from TikTok, they've also taken to social media to post about what they're seeing. “What is going on with the 343543 hashtag you guys are automatically adding to all uploaded videos???” one user tweeted. “What is this 343543 hashtag on TikTok? Is this the new ‘zybca’?” another asked, referring to another social media error.

The 343543 hashtag?? pic.twitter.com/tGx4yML0aq — Black Lives Matter ❤️ (@ehouyu) April 28, 2021 Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

Most users were just hoping to make sure that they weren't the only ones experiencing the issue. "Has anyone else seen that TikTok fyp hashtag glitch where instead of fyp it says some Japanese (I'm guessing, don't get mad at me) characters and the numbers 343543?," another person tweeted. Given the number of people asking these questions, it's seems fairly certain that the issue is not isolated.

TikTok is not the only social media service to ever deal with a strange bug, but given its widespread use, users are hoping that the issue is resolved quickly. Bugs like this can be very disruptive to service, and while they are sometimes amusing, users will eventually get tired of having to work around them.