What the NEDA Symbol Means and Why People Tend To Get It Tattooed on Their Body NEDA stands for the National Eating Disorders Association. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 6 2025, 1:29 p.m. ET Source: X/@NEDAstaff

Although tattoos are a form of expression for many, not everyone gets ink that has more significance than the fact that it looks cool. When it comes to those who have a NEDA tattoo and what it means, however, that's far from the case. NEDA stands for the National Eating Disorders Association, and the tattoo people get in honor of NEDA is directly linked to it.

The tattoo looks like a heart, though each side does not connect, and one side is more heart-shaped than the other. They might also be made to look like vines or flowers in some way for a different variation. And some people even get inspirational words with the tattoo. No matter what it looks like on different people, the meaning behind their NEDA tattoo is the same.

What does a NEDA tattoo mean?

According to NEDA on Facebook, "The NEDA symbol is a reminder of hope, strength, and recovery for those affected by eating disorders.⁣" The symbol, which looks like a heart, can also be seen as the outlined curves of a body, and a body in motion, per EatingDisorders.com. The idea is that people who are in recovery or are struggling with an eating disorder can look at the image and feel hope.

An artist who made a painting of the NEDA symbol for the organization Rattle the Stars wrote on its website, "Whenever I am having a hard day, I look at it and remember the importance of recovery and the hope that comes with it." Individuals who know someone whose life was touched by an eating disorder might also get the NEDA tattoo in honor of them or in solidarity.

We're touched by Paul, who got a NEDA symbol #tattoo in support of his daughter in #recovery, who has one on her hand. 💚💙 pic.twitter.com/1YqxayOZtn — NEDA (@NEDAstaff) September 25, 2017

When NEDA shared a Facebook post about the tattoo and some users' photos of their own ink, others commented to share their stories about getting the tattoo. One user wrote that they got a tattoo after they "survived both bulimia and anorexia" and that their friend got a matching tattoo out of support.

Some tattoos feature the symbol with its simple curved lines, while others get tattoos that are much more elaborate, but the meaning behind them remains the same. Some survivors and supporters even wear the symbol as jewelry as a reminder of the meaning. But tattoos tend to be a permanent way they can live with the reminder of what they have overcome.

i’ve had my NEDA tattoo for a year now 🥹 pic.twitter.com/QqXYX0eN8t — liv 🦭❁ (@heaIingspo) March 2, 2025

A butterfly tattoo also has a special meaning for those in an eating disorder recovery.

According to Conquering Bulimia, the butterfly is also used as a symbol for many who struggle with and overcome eating disorders. The butterfly itself is thought of as a symbol of change, beauty, and transformation. And for those in recovery, the idea of having the butterfly as a symbol to remind them of their own transformation is important. It's also a more straightforward symbol that some people prefer over the NEDA symbol, even if it has similar weight to it for them.