Fans of 'Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir' Know All About What "Akumatized" Means The word has Japanese origins even though the show doesn't.

If you or someone in your home has watched Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir at any point in the past several years, you might be privy to some of the lore behind the animated series. You might have also heard the word "akumatized" on the show at least once, and if you still don't know what akumatized means, you might have to bone up on your Miraculous factoids.

Outside of the Disney Channel show, there is an apparent meaning of akumatized that may not be linked to the kids' show at all. And there are even some TikTok users sharing the word to describe how they have been akumatized. It sort of took on a life of its own at some point, but, linked to the show and outside of Miraculous, what does akumatized mean?



What does 'akumatized' mean?

According to Urban Dictionary, akumatized means to make some evil. And, in Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, it has the same meaning. In the show, someone who is taken over by a magic butterfly known as the Butterfly Miraculous and as an 'akuma' can become evil. So if one of the heroes of the show are corrupted by it, another character might declare that they have been akumatized.

A character in Miraculous who is akumatized is transformed into the evil version of themselves. In Japanese, the word "akuma" actually means "devil," so there does appear to be an origin to why the akuma butterfly in Miraculous is called that. There isn't an actual butterfly or moth in real life that is called the akuma, but the word seems to come from the Japanese translation and is used with butterflies in the show.

#MLBS6Spoilers

If Marinette really does get akumatized I hope they use some "loud" music like in Elation because this was PEAK ANGST and HORROR pic.twitter.com/edqzhWiVFW — int ∫ (@integralmlb) February 27, 2026

Outside of the show, though, fans have used akumatized as a way to explain how they might act if they turned evil themselves. On TikTok, one user shared a video where he shows how he would transform because people keep annoying him and, of course, he used the word akumatized to describe his would-be transformation. Who knew a kids' animated series could have such a far reach?

'Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir' is actually a French show.

Although akuma has Japanese origins, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir is originally a French animated series for kids. Not only does the show take place in Paris, but it was created by French animator Thomas Astruc. There are versions in several other languages around the world, but the one that airs on Disney Channel in the United States is English.

According to some fans, the original script for Miraculous episodes are in French, and later switched over to English. Cristina Vee, the English-speaking voice behind one of the main characters, Ladybug/Marinette, told Laughing Place that it's important to hear how she has resonated with people through her character, and that goes for people who are non native English-speakers too.