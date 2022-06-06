'Street Outlaws' Star Jermaine Boddie Quite Literally Lives and Breathes Cars
In terms of Street Outlaws fame, Jermaine Boddie, better known as just Boddie, is a formidable force to be reckoned with. Ever since he first caught the attention of the show's producers back in 2014, Boddie has become an integral member of the Street Outlaws universe and has proven his mechanical skills time and time again.
With all of this being said, what is it that Boddie does for a living? Furthermore, how did he become the famous rubber-burning automotive guru that he is today? Keep reading to find out!
What does Boddie from 'Street Outlaws' do for a living?
If you assumed that Boddie's career had something to do with cars, you'd be correct. Indeed, Boddie doesn't just put on a show for the reality television cameras; he quite literally lives and breathes automobiles.
The star is the proud owner of Team Boddie Racing, which is seemingly his main source of income outside of the money that he makes from participating in Street Outlaws.
On the team's official website, you can find a plethora of information regarding Team Boddie's events, racing, and even merchandise for their most devout fans. To further promote his racing team, Boddie launched a YouTube channel under the same name where he shares clips of cars that he and his team have worked on.
Boddie's family has been affiliated with racing for decades.
When we head over to the "history" page of the Team Boddie official website, we see that Boddie's affinity for cars is actually a family affair that has carried on for decades.
The Boddie family racing tradition seemingly began in the 1950s when the reality star's father, Kenny Boddie, took to racing a 1956 Buick Roadmaster.
Teaming up with his brother Ronnie, the duo went on to build an impressive collection of race cars and play an integral role in the San Fransisco racing scene's early formative years. When Kenny's third youngest son, Jermaine, took up an interest in the family sport in the 1970s, Kenny was ecstatic, and within a few years gave his son his famous 1968 Chevrolet Camaro.
Fast-forward a few decades to 2010 and Boddie is still as obsessed with racing as ever. Because of this, he teamed up with his father, Ronnie, other family members, and friends to start Team Boddie Racing. As he continued to expand his prowess behind the wheel, Boddie became considered one of the top-rated drivers in the street-racing scene.
Today, Boddie is still the owner and operator of Team Boddie Racing, which has swelled in size and become one of America's most famous street-racing teams. Ever since 2014, Boddie has hosted a yearly grudge race called "No Excuses," which sees tons of competitors come out to test their racing abilities. Team Boddie Racing also hosts a variety of other events all over the west coast of the U.S.
Be sure to check out Boddie and the rest of the gang on Street Outlaws, streaming now on Discovery Plus.