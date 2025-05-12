New Brainrot Incoming: Here's What "Brr Brr Patapim" Means and Why It Matters on Social Media Brr Brr Patapim has been linked to other characters. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 12 2025, 2:33 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@ofuscabreno; @CloudArt; @ yapapp_

If you think you've heard it all when it comes to brainrot, just know that, thanks to TikTok, you'll never hear it all. New brainrot phrases and characters come out pretty quickly, and now, you can add Brr Brr Patapim to that. But what does Brr Brr Patapim mean, and what kind of creature is it this time around? So far, there are countless brainrot characters on TikTok that have kids making videos and memes at an alarming rate.

Article continues below advertisement

Whether you have heard Brr Brr Patapim said in a song, or a nursery rhyme, or you've seen the character whose name is Brr Brr Patapim on social media, it's definitely a thing. Brr Brr Patapim is up there with Tung Tung Tung Sahur, Bombardiro Crocodilo, and Ballerina Cappucina. In case you forgot, those are other brainrot characters whose fame began on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

What does "Brr Brr Patapim" mean?

Brr Brr Patapim is the name of a brainrot character that looks like a mix between a Proboscis monkey and a tree. It first appeared on TikTok in a video in February 2025. In it, a user by the name of Ofuscabreno shared a voiceover rhyme about Brr Brr Patapim with an AI voice in Italian. The rhyme, when translated to English, talks about Brr Brr Patapim being "a very curious being" from the woods "with entwined roots and crossed legs, thin hands, waving arms."

What followed were videos from other users who created different lore for Brr Brr Patapim, much like they did with other brainrot characters on TikTok. Some videos even feature Brr Brr Patapim as a DJ, spinning a remixed version of a song created on social media about him. Like other brainrot characters, Brr Brr Patapim doesn't talk much, but he does appear as an animated character with AI-style animation.

Article continues below advertisement

There are different brainrot characters with origins in other countries.

If you tried to actually keep up with all of the different brainrot characters, it would be next to impossible. Although some have origins that date back to early 2025, and aren't new, they seem to gain popularity at different times. We can't explain how or why Gen Z and Gen Alpha kids make content surrounding different brainrot characters on social media, but it seems to be up to them which ones go far and which ones sort of fizzle out.

Article continues below advertisement

However, there seems to be a distinct sub-genre of brainrot characters from Italy. Capuccino Assassino, Orangutini Ananasini, and Tralalero Tralala are other characters that are considered Italian brainrot. They each have their own distinct looks, whether they be a walking and talking cup of cappuccino or a shark with Nikes.