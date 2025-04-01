What "Call Limit Reached" Means in 'Rocket League' and a Potential Quick Fix "This happening to everyone rn?" By Jennifer Farrington Published April 1 2025, 12:44 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@MonkeyKingHero

You're all set for a Rocket League match — snacks in hand, drink on standby — when just as you're about to join, you get hit with this message: "Call limit reached, try again later." Cue the GIF of Jim Carrey yanking his hair in Liar Liar.

This error is easily one of the most frustrating ones to encounter, especially in a game that prides itself on being one of the most critically acclaimed sports games of all time. But what exactly does it mean? And more importantly, can you fix it? We've got answers and some helpful info that might be able to get you back in the game.

What does "call limit reached" mean in 'Rocket League'?

The "call limit reached" error message in Rocket League pops up when the servers are at full capacity. In other words, there are too many players online, and the game isn't accepting any more "calls" — or connections — at the moment. It’s similar to how Roblox prevents you from joining a server due to high traffic and instead places you in a queue until an opening becomes available. But don’t worry. This isn’t an issue on your end, just a sign that the servers are overloaded.

It's worth noting that the error message can also appear if Rocket League servers are undergoing maintenance or experiencing an outage. So, if you’re locked out, it’s either because the game is jam-packed or the developers are making some behind-the-scenes fixes.

Here's how to fix "call limit reached" error in 'Rocket League.'

Some users suggest closing Rocket League completely and relaunching it to resolve the "call limit reached" error. This is a common fix that sometimes works across various games and even phone apps — sometimes, your tech just needs a little refresh.

YouTube channel @Global Success Narratives highlighted another workaround shared by players: Head into the game’s settings, scroll through all the EULA and terms/conditions, and then restart the game. It’s a quick maneuver, so it’s worth a shot, especially if you’re like one commenter who said they had just gotten home from a 10-hour shift, only to be met with the dreaded error message.

If closing the game and relaunching it doesn’t work, the sad reality is you might just have to wait until space becomes available or the developers finish their backend work. Not the ideal option, obviously.

However, with the influx of new users, particularly in April 2025, the developers may need to make some tweaks to ensure the servers can handle a fair number of players. After all, nobody wants to be stuck paying $27 just to wait to enter the game.

How long does "call limit reached" last in 'Rocket League'?