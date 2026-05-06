You'll need a 'Cyberpunk 2077' Fan to Answer This — What Does "Choom" Mean? "Sorry choom, can't help you if you're too gonk to not understand what choom means." By Ivy Griffith Published May 6 2026, 9:22 a.m. ET Source: CD Projekt Rec

Learning the lingo for the universe that exists inside of a game can be a daunting task. If the game is set on another planet, it can be doubly difficult, filled with alien words and slang, making it like learning an entire new language. And even when the game is set on Earth, it can be a challenge.

Article continues below advertisement

Take Cyberpunk 2077, for instance. Set on a future Earth, the game brings a whole new world to life, filled with neon, leather, technology, and intrigue. And more than a few words that might make the uninitiated scratch their head. Like "choom." Here's what it means, plus a look at other slang words created just for Cyberpunk.

Source: CD Projekt Red

Article continues below advertisement

What does "choom" mean?

If you're talking to a gamer and they call you a "choom," should you be insulted? You can't really go to Reddit for the answer, because they take absolutely nothing seriously. In a post asking what the meaning of "choom" was, the majority of answers were cheeky references.

One user wrote, "Sorry choom, can't help you if you're too gonk to not understand what choom means." Another added, "Sorry choom, but gonk complaints like that don't fly in this biz. Merc lingo is direct and preem. You gotta delta and grab a streetslang vocabulary implant and come back when you're chromed up with that extra know-how, feel me? 'sides, not much use runnin' with a totally nova crew if you can't understand one another."

Article continues below advertisement

So, what does it mean?! One user came in clutch, explaining, "Choom basically means buddy. But depending on context can also be used as an insult." So, there you have it. Just like, "buddy" can be used in a friendly way or a sarcastic one, "choom" is a word for "friend" but it can also be said tongue-in-cheek to insult someone.

Article continues below advertisement

'Cyberpunk 2077' slang is quite complex.

Of course, as the last comment shows, "choom" is far from the only slang word used in Cyberpunk 2077. There's a whole dictionary of slang words specifically for the game world which give it more vibrancy and realism.

Here are some of our favorites, as defined by the fandom Wiki: "Alien: Derogatory Earthside term for someone who lives in space

Beaver or Beav: A derogatory term for suburbanites from corporate-controlled neighborhoods, based on the 1950s series Leave It to Beaver.

Beaverville: A safe suburban neighborhood, mostly populated by mid-level corporate executives and their families.

Black Lace or Lace: A designer drug that is a more powerful version of 'Dorph.

Brain Potato: A braindance addict.

Chombatta or Choomba or Choom: Neo-Afro-American slang for a friend or a family member.

Article continues below advertisement

Chunking: Eating on the run, and eating as a secondary activity.

Cylon: Corporate security officer.

Delta: To leave; to depart.

'Dorph: Short for synthetic endorphin, a designer drug that increases healing powers, limits fatigue, and produces a "rush" similar to a second wind.

Exotics: A human biosculpted with non-human elements such as fur, long ears, fangs, etc.

Flick: Send a file over to another person.

Gato: (Spanish) A smooth operator; a cool person. Also, a fixer.