Resetting Your Attributes in 'Cyberpunk 2077': What You Can and Can't Do

In order to reset perks in Cyberpunk 2077, you'll need to make your way to one of Night City's many ripperdocs. Once you've found your preferred ripperdoc, you'll need to go to their trade menu and look for the Tabula E-Rasa. While the Tabula E-Rasa is at the steep price of 100,000 Eurodollars and only resets your perks (meaning that you can really only refine the build you already have), it is the only way for players to respec their character at all in Cyberpunk 2077.