"Christmas Eve Gift" Is a Common Saying on Christmas Eve, but What Does It Mean?

Source: Unsplash

Christmas traditions stretch far and wide. While some families tend to stick to the customary “rules,” others like to put their spin on it. One common Christmas tradition most of us follow is having a pile of gifts perfectly stacked in front of a brightly lit Christmas tree on Christmas morning, Dec. 25. Some say the presents come from Santa himself, all the way from the North Pole, while others skip the story and simply put out the gifts themselves.

But one tradition that seems especially common in the South, and isn’t widely used elsewhere, is the phrase “Christmas gift,” which has evolved into “Christmas Eve gift.” Some families trace it back so far that they don’t even know how or where it started. So, to help you out, here’s what “Christmas Eve gift” means if you’ve heard it or say it, and where the tradition may have got its start.

What does "Christmas Eve gift" mean?

“Christmas Eve gift” is a saying commonly used in the southern U.S., in states like Kentucky and Alabama. It’s usually said on the morning of Dec. 24, with the goal of being the first person to say it. The phrase is similar to saying “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Christmas” the day before Christmas, a fun way to build excitement for what’s to come the next day.

For some families, saying it can even result in receiving an actual gift on Christmas Eve. For others, it’s more of a friendly greeting shared among family members as they welcome Christmas and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. One Facebook user from western Kentucky shared that her grandmother was always the first to say “Christmas Eve gift.” Whoever said it first, grandmother or not, would receive an extra, more affectionate “gift,” like a warm hug.

In a Southern Living article, another person described how her grandmother would wake up first, stroll around the house, and be the first to excitedly exclaim, “Christmas Eve gift!” The rest of the family would respond with the same phrase. While her grandmother didn’t hand out cookies or kisses on the head, the tradition was something she enjoyed following as a child. And even now, she and her mom and siblings still text “Christmas Eve gift” every Dec. 24.

For some families, the phrase does come with an actual gift, often something small like a treat like nuts or candy, or a new pair of pajamas, presumably meant to be worn the night before Christmas so you can wake up cozy and ready to open presents.

“Christmas Eve gift” is a variant of “Christmas gift.”

The phrases “Christmas Eve gift” and “Christmas gift” basically mean the same thing, and which one you use depends on the day it’s said. Both are greetings meant to say Merry Christmas and welcome the holiday, with the goal of being the first person to say it.

“Christmas gift” seems to be the original phrase, dating back to the early 1800s when Thomas Jefferson mentioned in a letter that his grandson was running around yelling “Christmas gift.”