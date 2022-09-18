TikTok's Clear Cache Option Will Free Up Storage Space - But What Does It Erase?

TikTok has been running since 2016, and now it's 2022. So, your app may start running slowly, thanks to the storage. Many people don't know that the more you use TikTok, the more it impacts the app's performance because liking or making content saves it on the app.

Maybe you've stumbled on the "cache" option but hovering over it, hesitant about pressing it—you have no idea what it does.