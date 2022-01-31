If You Don’t Know What "Cuh" Means Then You Probably Can’t Rock With Vince Staples

There's no shortage of crotchety folks who grumble about whatever new bits of slang and shorthand lingo "the kids" are constantly coming up with. As a grumbly curmudgeon myself, I'm wont to agree that some of the phrases make no sense. Like "cap" as a replacement for lie, which began as a misinterpretation from a song lyric and has the same number of syllables as the word "lie." Do better.

And since TikTok is a social media platform dominated by younger users, there are lots of words — like "cuh" — that have folks wondering: What does that mean?