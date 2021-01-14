'Southern Charm' Star Danni Baird Is a Mightily Talented Artist and Printmaker

Season 7 of Southern Charm captured the latest developments in Kathryn Dennis' friendship with Danni Baird . As the past few episodes revealed, Kathryn was struggling to move past the public backlash triggered by the racist emoji text she sent to activist and radio host Mika Gadsden. The crisis had a significant impact on her relationship with Danni, her longtime bestie, as well. The drama led many viewers to wonder: What else is there to know about Danni? What does she do for a living?

Danni Baird is a full-time artist and a former area manager.

Danni graduated from the University of North Carolina Wilmington in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in marketing and management. She studied studio art as a minor, she told Art Mecca of Charleston. She joined PPD, a global contract research organization, the same year she left college. According to her LinkedIn profile, she was responsible for the coordination and facilitation of clinical trial agreements.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Danni joined Breakthru Beverage South Carolina (formerly known as Ben Arnold Beverage Company) as an on-premise wine sales representative in 2010. According to her LinkedIn, she was promoted to the role of field sales manager the same year.

She became a Gallo Spirit brand manager in October 2011. In just over a year, she rose higher in the ranks. By December 2012, she assumed the responsibilities of a business manager for the Palmetto Spirit Division. In August 2013, she started working as an area manager for the Premise Wine Division.

Article continues below advertisement

She left the company in September 2015. According to some sources, she founded DB Designs in May 2018. What likely started out as a labor of love has quickly transformed into a full-time role, as Danni's pieces have garnered more and more attention from Charleston-based clients and far beyond.

Article continues below advertisement

A devoted painter, Danni aims to capture some of the most beautiful sights her chosen town of Charleston has on offer. Some of her works depict the beach, a waterlily pond, and the Angel Oak Tree, a landmark found on Johns Island, S.C. Passionate about charitable giving, Danni previously offered to donate some of her proceeds to organizations like the Hurricane Disaster Relief.

"I love watercolor, charcoal and even oil, however Acrylic is my favorite. The colors always seem brighter, the densities and texture can be vastly manipulated and above all else, it dries quickly," Danni explained in a previous interview with Art Mecca of Charleston.

Article continues below advertisement

"The world can be a dark and cruel place these day[s]. I would rather channel my energy toward hope than in the certainty of anything or anyone else. This channeling of hope makes me feel empowered and more in control of what I allow to surround me," Danni described her main source of motivation.

Article continues below advertisement

A skilled printmaker, she has also initiated collaborations with brands like Azure Swimwear in the past. She created a range of beautiful designs, including one depicting lemons, and another featuring an elaborate floral pattern, for the brand.