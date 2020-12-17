'Southern Charm' Fans Are Concerned for Danni Baird

Danni hasn't come out to explain why her eye was twitching the way it was, but it could be chalked up to something as simple as a nervous tick. Let’s not forget that things are often tense between some of the cast members on Southern Charm and it wouldn't be surprising to learn that Danni was just feeling the standard stress during that time.

Some Southern Charm fans, however, have assumed the worst. On reddit, a couple of fans speculated that Danni might have an eating disorder and might be using Adderall as an appetite suppressant, thereby causing the eye twitch. That is mere speculation, though, and there has been no confirmed evidence of either part of the claim.