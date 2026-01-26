Facebook Users Can Make Money From Their Content as Official Digital Creators Facebook makes it easy to become a digital creator with monetization. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 26 2026, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: unsplash

These days, content creators can make money across different social media platforms, though the one that most people talk about is TikTok and how they have monetized their content there. Now, people are noticing that some Facebook users have a line in their bios that says "digital creator," and those who aren't experienced in content creation want to know what it means.

At first glance, it appears to be pretty different from the standard "verified" check mark you see next to profile names on various social media platforms. However, it does seem to have a similar meaning behind it. And, if you have enough Facebook followers and a large enough reach, you can get that title tacked onto your profile too, while making money in the process.

What does digital creator mean on Facebook?

If you noticed that some of the people you follow or accounts you frequent on Facebook now have a tagline under their name that says "digital creator," that's because they signed up for it with a few clicks of their mouse, or taps on their screen. It's also referred to as "professional mode," and the idea is that people who have already used their accounts to reach audiences can now officially monetize their accounts as official digital creators.

According to Facebook, professional mode, which makes users become official digital creators, helps users earn revenue through different options, including what was called a Reels Play bonus program. It was based on views of "qualifying Reels" that users post, though the promotion is now over. Digital creators can also schedule posts and view their analytics to figure out what works and what doesn't with their targeted audiences.

I can now say I am a Digital Creator on Facebook and Instagram. I love you guys, thank you for being here. I’m excited to grow with you all. 😎🎉 pic.twitter.com/pQJFLEtIke — OutOfMana (@omgitsfaith13) April 5, 2025

But the program isn't limited to people who already have thousands of followers or friends. If you go to your profile, you can find the sign-up option after you click on the three dots on the right-hand side of your profile. From there, near the bottom, there is an option to click on that says "professional mode." By signing up for this, you can become a digital creator on Facebook.

Facebook scammers are making digital creator profiles.

Because we can never just have nice things, even on social media, there are some things to be aware of when it comes to digital creator profiles on Facebook. According to WILX 10 in Michigan, scammers on the app are sending friend requests after they have activated the professional mode and gotten the digital creator tag to appear more legitimate.

On Facebook everybody’s a digital creator! — Ralofromstoolbend (@YourBoyRalo) January 25, 2026

Being a digital creator allows users with the professional mode enabled to post publicly and reach a wider audience, so it means scammers have the ability to find more susceptible users on Facebook. One user commented on a Reddit thread about digital creators and potential scammers to share their experience.